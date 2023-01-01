ContentTECH Summit is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

MAY 31 | SAN DIEGO

ContentTECH Summit

CREATE, MANAGE, AND SCALE EPIC CONTENT EXPERIENCES

    Content Technology Meets Forward Thinking

    The right technology – and how you integrate it into your content operations – can be the difference-maker in getting your team to work in harmony and your content to resonate with customers. At ContentTECH Summit, you’ll learn about the most meaningful tech tools and strategies for your content program, and how to use them to their fullest potential. This year’s event will be held virtually and will be free to attendees. Stay tuned for more details on the 2023 agenda. 

    What will be answered?

    Your biggest questions: How do we ensure our business is using the right content and marketing technology innovations? How do we fill our customers’ needs for epic experiences? How do we use content and technology to help us in the ever-changing marketing landscape? How do we sort through the thousands of opportunities available?

    Who should attend?

    VPs, senior directors and directors in marketing, digital marketing, marketing innovation, marketing technology, demand generation, marketing operations, customer advocacy, customer experience, and ecommerce, as well as CMOs, CDOs, CTOs, CCOs, and anyone else working at the convergence point of content, technology, and strategy.

